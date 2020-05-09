 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


In Florida Nursing Homes, More Than 650 Patients Have Died Of Coronavirus

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Florida is reporting that more than 650 patients have died from the coronavirus at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. 

The state Department of Health’s latest figures show that 656 patients and eight employees have died at Florida facilities. 

That’s almost 40% of the state’s 1,669 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

One facility near St. Petersburg has had 23 deaths with 13 others in Florida reporting at least 10. 

People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are particularly endangered by the disease, making nursing homes especially vulnerable to outbreaks. 

The state now has more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease. 


