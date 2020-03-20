 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


In 66 days, Florida goes from optimism to uncertainty

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kelly Sikkema @kellysikkema

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature ended its annual session with an air of uncertainty.

The mood Thursday was a far cry from the optimism lawmakers had 66 days earlier when they arrived in Tallahassee.

The House and Senate unanimously approved the state’s $93.2 billion budget on Thursday, six days after they were originally scheduled to go home.

Other bills passed during the session include measures restricting abortion, raising teacher salaries and fighting algae.


