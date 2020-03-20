In 66 days, Florida goes from optimism to uncertainty

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature ended its annual session with an air of uncertainty.

The mood Thursday was a far cry from the optimism lawmakers had 66 days earlier when they arrived in Tallahassee.

The House and Senate unanimously approved the state’s $93.2 billion budget on Thursday, six days after they were originally scheduled to go home.

Other bills passed during the session include measures restricting abortion, raising teacher salaries and fighting algae.