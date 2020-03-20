In 66 days, Florida goes from optimism to uncertainty
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature ended its annual session with an air of uncertainty.
The mood Thursday was a far cry from the optimism lawmakers had 66 days earlier when they arrived in Tallahassee.
The House and Senate unanimously approved the state’s $93.2 billion budget on Thursday, six days after they were originally scheduled to go home.
Other bills passed during the session include measures restricting abortion, raising teacher salaries and fighting algae.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity