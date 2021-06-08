Immigration Lawyer Urges Haitian TPS holders To Seek Legal Help, Avoid Online Misinformation

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents.

Haitian TPS beneficiaries who’ve already given birth to US citizen children have always worried about what would happen if the ruling didn’t fall in their favor.

Vanessa Joseph is an immigration lawyer and City Clerk of North Miami.

“There was a lot of stress about what the future of their families would be if they were forcibly removed. Even if their child is eligible to petition for them, the issue will be whether they themselves will be able to adjust their statuses.”

Joseph says many Haitian families in the tri-county area are confused about their legal status because of misinformation online.

She is urging Haitians in multi generational, mixed-status households to seek information from licensed attorneys for their unique situation.