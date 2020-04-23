 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Immigration into the United States Will Be Suspended Tonight: Here’s How it Could Affect Central Florida Families

by (WMFE)

Photo: Elias Castilo

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

People outside the United States won’t be able to apply for green cards starting today under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Some experts say the measure stands to separate some families in Central Florida.

ACLU lawyer Karen Iezzi says older children and other family members of American citizens won’t be able to apply for green cards under the order that takes effect at midnight.

She says people who are already green cardholders won’t be able to sponsor their children or family members to immigrate to the country.

“All of these people who have green cards are going to be apart from their little young children from their husbands and wives.”

Luckily, Iezzi says there are some exemptions.

Young children and spouses of American citizens, health professionals, members of the military, or people needed for national security can apply for a waiver that will allow them to apply for permanent resident status.

Attorney John Gihon says current green cardholders living in the country can also apply to renew their status or apply for permanent citizenship.

But Gihon says if a green cardholder leaves the country to go back home, those protections disappear.

“If it’s someone who is here legally and who is planning on returning to their home country to get their green card, it will absolutely affect them if they’re in these categories that are going to be prohibited in the next sixty days.”

Gihon says people will still be allowed to apply for temporary work visas like H1-B and H2-A visas.

The President and the Secretary of Homeland Security will re-evaluate the order after sixty days.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP