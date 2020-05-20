Illegal marijuana operation near Clermont stole electricity worth ‘millions,’ deputies say

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has dismantled what could be the biggest illegal indoor marijuana operation the county has ever seen.

Acting on a tip Tuesday, detectives raided seven makeshift buildings on Florida Boys Ranch Road near Clermont.

They seized a large amount of cannabis concentrate, more than 300 pounds of processed marijuana, 767 big plants and a couple of guns.

Sheriff’s officials estimated the street value at $2.3 million.

They say the growers stole enough electricity to power a small town.

The electric company, which was not identified, estimated the value of the stolen power to be in the millions, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested a man who was found there.

They say 79-year-old Narino Orozco-Montoya faces charges of drug trafficking, grand theft and more.

Another man escaped from the property.