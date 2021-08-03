 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


If You’re Stranded You’re Not Alone: Spirit Airlines Has Canceled 179 Flights at Orlando International Airport

by (WMFE)

Photo: Gabrielle Henderson


Some passengers are still stranded at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday after Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights at the airport since Sunday. 

Spirit Airlines has canceled a total of 179 flights at Orlando International Airport, both arriving and departing the airport, Sunday through Tuesday.

In a statement, spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell says the current situation, “can be attributed to a number of factors including weather, staffing reductions, a resumed heavy volume of travelers and certainly the pandemic.”

Fennell says staff at the airport continue to work with Spirit Airlines to distribute information to passengers about rescheduled flights. 

In a separate statement, Spirit says they are, “working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to re-accommodate our guests.” 

Passengers should check their flight status before arriving at MCO at spirit.com/#flightstatus


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP