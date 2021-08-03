If You’re Stranded You’re Not Alone: Spirit Airlines Has Canceled 179 Flights at Orlando International Airport

Some passengers are still stranded at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday after Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights at the airport since Sunday.

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

Spirit Airlines has canceled a total of 179 flights at Orlando International Airport, both arriving and departing the airport, Sunday through Tuesday.

In a statement, spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell says the current situation, “can be attributed to a number of factors including weather, staffing reductions, a resumed heavy volume of travelers and certainly the pandemic.”

Fennell says staff at the airport continue to work with Spirit Airlines to distribute information to passengers about rescheduled flights.

In a separate statement, Spirit says they are, “working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to re-accommodate our guests.”

Passengers should check their flight status before arriving at MCO at spirit.com/#flightstatus.

