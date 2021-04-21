If You’re Planning on Traveling to Puerto Rico, Make Sure To Pack Your Negative COVID Test Result Starting April 28

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Puerto Rico will fine travelers $300 if they can’t provide a negative COVID-19 test when they enter the island starting next week.

It’s part of an effort to reduce new coronavirus cases on the island.

Latino Leadership Director Marucci Guzmán says her family is planning a trip back to Puerto Rico for business on May 10.

Guzmán says she’s happy about the new testing requirements as it will keep residents there safe.

“I understand and I, you know, appreciate that the government is trying to do their part and making sure that the residents are safe. We don’t want to overwhelm their medical systems. You know, we want them to be able to when they have a routine medical procedure they have to do to be able to go in their ICUs and not be full of COVID patients.”

Guzmán says Curative provides free COVID-19 testing at the Latino Leadership offices. They’ve tested over 12,000 people with the PCR test since January.

She says people don’t need to provide insurance information.

“It is a PCR so it is it does qualify for the requirements of the island. It’s not a rapid test so individuals can come and get tested free of cost.”

So far, Puerto Rico has logged more than 124,000 COVID-19 cases.

To find out how you can get tested in Orange County, click here.