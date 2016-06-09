 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


If You Build It…

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Final concept of a habitat on Mars from the Red Works 3D team. Photo: Red Works 3D

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

If we’re going to work and live on Mars, we need a place to live, right? There are all sorts of plans to bring habitats with us — something like an inflatable habitat.

That’s great and all, but you need to get it there. And extra mass means extra fuel. What if we could build a habitat when we get there?

That’s the question NASA asked to some ambition teams of engineers. Design a 3d-printer so to speak that uses the resources already on mars — like martian dust — to build a habitat.

Keegan Kirkpatrick is the Team Lead at RedWorks 3D  and he’s onto something.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP