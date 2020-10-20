 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


If There’s No Election Night Winner, Don’t Panic

by Miles Parks (NPR)

A voter fills out his ballot during early voting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office last week in San Jose, Calif.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The pandemic has changed a lot about how we vote this year, including when we may find out who won.

It’s possible — because some rules have changed, and some haven’t — that Nov. 3 could come and go without a clear answer as to who the next president will be.

But despite what some people may claim, that in and of itself doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a problem.

In fact, official election results have never been completely tabulated and certified by the night of the election. The race results that flash across TV coverage on election night are actually projections made by media organizations based on early returns, exit polling and other data.

This year, those sorts of projections, as well as the unofficial tabulations from the states themselves, may take a little longer.

Here’s why.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP