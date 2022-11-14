 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
IAAPA is back in town this week. Here’s what’s new at the amusement park expo

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions is holding its annual expo this week in Orlando. WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports the weeklong convention highlights all the latest in innovation in the tourism and hospitality industry. 

Some 35,000 people, from industry insiders to amusement park fans, are expected to descend on Orange County Convention Center this week for the IAAPA expo. 

Exhibits this year include fan favorites like amusement park food and concessions and arcade games, along with a sneak peak at Dollywood’s newest roller coaster for its Tennessee-based theme park. 

Chief Operating Officer Jakob Wahl says holding the conference in-person is critical to the industry, especially after years of meeting virtually during the pandemic. 

“And I think that makes this industry very special. That we are very open with each other for really kind of entertaining our guests and bringing joy to our guests. And I think that makes it very special. And this is where it will always be important for us to meet face-to-face to see those products, to see the joy, but also really to exchange with each other.”

Wahl says he has a favorite section.

“Yes, I actually very much enjoy the arcade section, I have to say you know where I can play some of those games and you know and do some you know, whack-a-mole games and stuff like this. So I’m really, really looking forward to that.”

The opening ceremony will take place Tuesday morning. Guests are encouraged to download the IAAPA Connect + app for free in order to plan their visit.

Learn more about IAAPA here.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

