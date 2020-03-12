 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
I-4 Votes


I4 Votes Focuses On Voter Voices To Report The 2020 Election

by (WMFE)
The presidential election is just months away, and Florida is expected to play a key role in deciding the next president of the United States. 

WMFE has teamed up with WUSF public media in Tampa to bring you coverage of the issues that are important to residents along the I-4 Corridor, in a collaboration we’re calling I-4 Votes

To get a sense of what matters to voters we conducted an informal survey online and in person. Over the past few weeks our reporters have been using the information we collected to report on some of the issues that matter most to people as they prepare to vote, including healthcare, the environment, immigration and guns. 

Intersection’s Matthew Peddie talks with WUSF news director Mary Shedden and political reporter Steve Newborn, and WMFE’s Abe Aboraya about the goals of the collaboration.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

