 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


“You Don’t Have To Feel Ashamed”: Learning To Read At The Age Of 23

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Brittani Bellamy (l) and Gina Berko Solomon. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

One of the biggest barriers to learning to read as an adult is shame. The Adult Literacy League works to overcome that barrier, through courses ranging from English literacy to GED, math and computer skills.

From the education desk this week 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talks to the Adult Literacy League’s executive director Gina Berko Solomon, and student Brittani Bellamy.

Bellamy was 23 when she saw a TV commercial for the league and reached out for help.

“I had a lot of shame about not being able to read,” says Bellamy.

“When I saw the commercial, it made me feel, ok there’s someone out there to help you. You don’t have to feel ashamed, it’s not your fault.”

That was four years ago. Bellamy says learning to read has changed her life in many ways. Now she’s able to read to her little sister and help her with homework.

“Reading books, it’s another world. I love reading. I have ten journals, I write and read all the time,” says Bellamy.

Who’s her favorite author?

“Right now- Maya Angelou. I love her books so much,” she says.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP