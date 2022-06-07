 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
I am not throwin’ away my shot: rotating Orange County clinics offer schoolkids required immunizations

Orange County families can get kindergartners and 7th graders their required immunizations at nine county-wide vaccine clinics starting Monday. 

The required vaccines for school attendance protect against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and a number of other childhood illnesses. 

No appointments are required and all vaccines are free, but a parent or guardian must be present on site with their child throughout the process. Families should remember to bring a valid form of ID and signed consent forms. 

The first clinic on Monday will be held at Lakeview Middle School between 2 pm and 7 pm. 

Here’s the full list of clinics:

  • Monday, June 13, 2022 – Lakeview Middle School (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Corner Lakes Middle School (Cafeteria/Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Walker Middle School (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Monday, June 20, 2022 – Wedgefield K-8 (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Pershing K-8 (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Windy Ridge K-8 (Media Center) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Monday, June 27, 2022 – Apopka Middle School (Cafeteria/Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Innovation Middle School (Cafeteria) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – College Park Middle School (Gym) 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.


