I am not throwin’ away my shot: rotating Orange County clinics offer schoolkids required immunizations

Orange County families can get kindergartners and 7th graders their required immunizations at nine county-wide vaccine clinics starting Monday.

The required vaccines for school attendance protect against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and a number of other childhood illnesses.

No appointments are required and all vaccines are free, but a parent or guardian must be present on site with their child throughout the process. Families should remember to bring a valid form of ID and signed consent forms.

The first clinic on Monday will be held at Lakeview Middle School between 2 pm and 7 pm.

Here’s the full list of clinics: