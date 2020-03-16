 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
I-4 Votes


I-4 Votes: Meet A Moderate Puerto Rican Voter Who Voted For Biden

by (WMFE)
Violeta Burgos has already cast her ballot in Florida's primary election.

Florida’s primary election is tomorrow — even amid fears over the spread of coronavirus.

As part of the I-4 Votes project, we’re hearing from voters this week. Violeta Burgos is one voter who already cast her vote for Joe Biden.

“When I came here, I was Republican,” Burgos said. “I’m very worried about the social security and medicare, but I don’t believe in Medicare for All. I believe that we need changes or put some effort in and develop Obamacare.”

Hear more from Burgos below.


