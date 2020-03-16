I-4 Votes: Meet A Moderate Puerto Rican Voter Who Voted For Biden
Florida’s primary election is tomorrow — even amid fears over the spread of coronavirus.
As part of the I-4 Votes project, we’re hearing from voters this week. Violeta Burgos is one voter who already cast her vote for Joe Biden.
“When I came here, I was Republican,” Burgos said. “I’m very worried about the social security and medicare, but I don’t believe in Medicare for All. I believe that we need changes or put some effort in and develop Obamacare.”
Hear more from Burgos below.
