Central Florida News


Hurricane Season Ends Tomorrow, But Don’t Throw Away Those Sandbags Yet

by Melissa Woodford (WMFE)
High surf pounds the Jacksonville Beach Pier during Hurricane Dorian. David Luckin/WJCT

Though hurricane season ends Nov. 30th, Flagler County emergency managers want people to hang on to their sandbags in case of other weather-related flooding events.

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord warned that hurricanes could still happen at any time.

“So since hurricane season’s over does not mean that we can’t have hurricanes; it just means the official hurricane season is over. We’ve had hurricanes before as well as after hurricane season in the past.”

And Lord isn’t ruling out other types of extreme weather either.

“It doesn’t mean we are not at risk of other kinds of weather systems. We’ve had Nor’easters, we have regular severe thunderstorms that could pass through in an afternoon that dump a lot of rain all at one time that may cause flooding.”

If residents wish to dispose of sandbags, they can cut the bags open, use the sand on their property and throw the bags in the trash. 

Residents should not throw filled sandbags in the garbage or leave them at the curb. Sand bags that contain any moisture are to be disposed of. 

To find out more about where to dispose of contaminated sand bags, contact your local household hazardous waste provider.


