Hurricane Season And The Pandemic

by (WMFE)
Environmental reporters Amy Green and James Bruggers talk with 907's Matthew Peddie about the challenge of potentially dealing with two major disasters at once. Image: Zoom screengran

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

It’s the first week of hurricane season. Already we’ve had a couple storms spin up in the Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to head for the US through the gulf later this week. What are the challenges of preparing for hurricane season with the country still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic?  

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green and InsideClimate News reporter James Bruggers join Intersection to talk about their collaborative reporting for InsideClimate News and NPR on the challenge of potentially coping with two disasters at once. 

UCF professor Fernando Rivera heads up the university’s Puerto Rican research hub. : Image: Zoom screen grab.

Later in the show- we talk with Fernando Rivera, director of UCF’s Puerto Rican Research Hub, about how Puerto Rico is bracing for hurricane season- even as the effects of Hurricane Maria linger on nearly 3 years later. 

 

 


