Nicole makes landfall near Vero Beach, becomes a tropical storm again

This article was updated at 4:15 a.m.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Nicole to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm was centered over east Central Florida and was moving west-north-west at 14 mph.

The center of the sprawling storm came ashore just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. The estimated maximum sustained winds at that time were 75 mph.

The center of the storm is expected to move quickly across Central Florida, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Justin Ballard said the tropical storm force winds — between 39 and 74 mph — will continue over much of the state during the day. Tornadoes are possible.

POWER OUTAGES

Major power outages have not yet hit Central Florida as of 4:15 a.m.

Brevard County has 38,610 electric customers without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Volusia County, 2,615 customers have lost power.