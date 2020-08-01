Hurricane Isaias Will Enter the Straits of Florida Saturday Night
Hurricane Isaias has brought flooding, rain and damaging winds to the Bahamas, and the storm is now eyeing the Florida peninsula.
ISAIAS EMERGING OVER THE STRAITS OF FLORIDA
200 pm EDT update on Hurricane Isaias…
WINDS: 75 mph
MOTION: NW at 12 mph
PRESSURE: 990 mb
Full advisory at https://t.co/chHBcCwflU pic.twitter.com/tgYFFWEgXx
— Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) August 1, 2020
According to the latest forecast track, Isaias should enter the Straits of Florida tonight, and track up the Atlantic Coast Sunday. Meteorologist Megan Borowski says heavy rain, damaging winds, and storm surge flooding are all possible tomorrow.
“Tropical storm-force wind gusts will be possible near and North of Miami, and in parts of coastal Palm Beach County, hurricane force gusts aren’t out of the question. On top of that, up to 4 inches of rain could fall near the coast and 1 to 3 feet of storm surge flooding is possible from Miami northward.”
Megan says that conditions will begin to deteriorate overnight, with tropical storm conditions lasting throughout most of the day Sunday.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity