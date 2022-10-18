 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in agricultural losses, according to preliminary estimate

by (WMFE)

Greening is a disease that weakens citrus trees. The fruit becomes unusable. Photo by Amy Green / WMFE


Hurricane Ian is responsible for between $787 million and $1.56 billion in agriculture losses in Florida, according to a preliminary estimate. 

The hurricane pounded some 5 million acres of agricultural lands. Among the hardest-hit were Florida’s iconic citrus crop, along with vegetables, melons and livestock. 

Christa Court is director of the University of Florida program that produced the estimate.  

“Citrus is just about to start their harvest season. So that crop was out there and affected probably at the worst time, when the fruit was just big enough and about to be ready to harvest.” 

Florida leads the nation in orange production for juice. The industry has been battered in recent years by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and also the spread of citrus greening disease. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP