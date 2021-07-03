Hurricane Elsa Races Towards Haiti, Dominican Republic
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Elsa raced toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, where it threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.
The Category 1 storm on Saturday was located about 505 miles (815 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph (48 kph).
It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), with the hurricane expected to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.
