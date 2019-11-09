 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Hurricane-Devastated States Share $800 Million in Farm Aid

by The Associated Press (WMFE)
Farmworkers are particularly at risk in the state as they are often not unionized. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Farmers in Florida will get aid after crops were devastated by hurricane. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The federal government is sending $800 million in aid to farmers in four southern states that were most devastated last year by hurricanes Michael and Florence.

Nearly half of that money will benefit Florida timber farmers, who suffered catastrophic losses when Hurricane Michael came ashore in October 2018 and destroyed 2.8 million acres of timberland.

The announcement was made Friday by Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services ahead of one planned by federal officials later in the day.

The aid will be distributed as block grants to communities in Alabama, Florida, George and North Carolina.

The money represents more than a fourth of the $3 billion disaster relief package authorized by Congress this past summer to help communities recovering from wildfires, flooding, tornadoes and hurricanes.


