 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Hundreds rally in downtown Orlando after Supreme Court decision

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Orlando last night to demand Florida enshrine certain reproductive rights.

Pro-choice protesters marched from The Beacham to City Hall, carrying signs and chanting “My Body, My Choice.”

They spoke out against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. 

Among them was Tiffany Queue who wore purple, white and green face glitter and paint in the colors of the suffragettes. 

“Honestly access is healthcare and we also deserve the right to medical privacy, a grieving parent or a woman fleeing a bad situation does not deserve to be dragged through the mud.”

Scott Irving was also there to support a woman’s right to choose. 

“I feel like this is like a huge imposition on women’s rights and that’s 50 percent of our country. And it just doesn’t make any sense to me to take away someone’s ability to choose to govern their own body.”

A Leon County judge will decide whether a 15-week abortion ban will take effect in Florida this week.

The law does not make an exception for abortions after 15 weeks in the case of rape or incest, but would allow the procedure in order to save the life of a pregnant person.

Read more about the 15-week abortion ban here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP