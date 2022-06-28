Hundreds rally in downtown Orlando after Supreme Court decision

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Orlando last night to demand Florida enshrine certain reproductive rights.

Pro-choice protesters marched from The Beacham to City Hall, carrying signs and chanting “My Body, My Choice.”

They spoke out against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Among them was Tiffany Queue who wore purple, white and green face glitter and paint in the colors of the suffragettes.

“Honestly access is healthcare and we also deserve the right to medical privacy, a grieving parent or a woman fleeing a bad situation does not deserve to be dragged through the mud.”

Scott Irving was also there to support a woman’s right to choose.

“I feel like this is like a huge imposition on women’s rights and that’s 50 percent of our country. And it just doesn’t make any sense to me to take away someone’s ability to choose to govern their own body.”

A Leon County judge will decide whether a 15-week abortion ban will take effect in Florida this week.

The law does not make an exception for abortions after 15 weeks in the case of rape or incest, but would allow the procedure in order to save the life of a pregnant person.

Read more about the 15-week abortion ban here.