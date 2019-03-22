 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Hundreds Of Students Attend Christchurch Vigil At UCF

by (WMFE)

Student imam Abdullah Saqib led the call to prayer at the University of Central Florida vigil for the victims of the Christchurch shooting. (Rachel Harris, UCF)

Hundreds gathered at the University of Central Florida student union to mark one week since the Christchurch shooting that left 50 dead and dozens injured.

Placards with the names of the victims ringed the large black and gold Pegasus on the floor of the student unions atrium.

The Muslim Student Association organized the event. Student Imam Abdullah Saqib said after the shooting, he told his congregation they are ambassadors of Islam.

“And show people through your actions, your words, through love and compassion, through your character, what it means to be a Muslim, to be a good, true Muslim,” Saqib said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, to explain to people that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism.”

He said the world will know the true nature of Islam by how Muslims respond to the tragedy.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP