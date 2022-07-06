 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


HUD says Central Florida RV park owner discriminated against transgender tenant

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has charged the owner and manager of a Central Florida RV park with discriminating against a tenant who is transgender. 

Nathan Dykgraff of 21 Palms Resort sent the tenant a letter in January 2021 stating that he was aware she was transitioning, and that she should act, talk and dress as a man in order to avoid trouble.

HUD found Dykgraff’s behavior violates the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits any form of housing discrimination based on a person’s gender identity or sexuality. 

Writing about the case, Demetria McCain, Deputy Assistant Secretary with HUD says, “No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing.” 

The charges could be heard in a federal district court next, where the tenant will be eligible to receive punitive damages for any harm caused by the discrimination. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP