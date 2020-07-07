How Will Schools Reopen As Coronavirus Case Numbers Surge? OCPS Is Working On That

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orange County School Board members met Tuesday to discuss how to reopen schools next month for the coming academic year.

The school board members considered an array of concerns from how to ensure children wear masks and wash hands to what to do should a child test positive for the coronavirus.

The meeting came as case numbers surge in Florida. Some board members asked Raul Pino of the state health department in Orange County whether now is the right time to reopen schools.

“If the question is, Is it safe to open the schools as we were operating before you closed? No. Procedures and guidance has to change. The schools, if you guys decide to open it, they have to open in a different environment.”

State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran in an executive order is calling on — quote — “brick and mortar” schools to reopen five days a week and offer the full slate of services for all students.