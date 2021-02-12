How To Enroll Your Kids In Florida’s Public Magnet Schools Before Deadlines Close

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



For parents looking to get their children into a public magnet school, Florida’s patchwork of district deadlines can be tough to tangle. We’re here to help.

Starting in 2017, Florida allowed parents to enroll students in the school of their choice if they are willing to provide transportation and if the school isn’t over capacity. Florida also allows parents to apply for magnet schools and charter schools under the school choice program.

If the school is at capacity, a lottery determines who gets in. Districts give extra weight to military personnel, to people moving due to divorce, and for people who live in the county (check here for a breakdown of what a charter school is).

But the deadlines to apply under the school choice programs vary by school district. Some Central Florida counties have already closed their applications windows, and still others haven’t opened.

See below for a list of deadlines by county. If you missed the deadline, many counties have a late application window as well.

Brevard County secondary school deadlines are February 26.

Lake County’s deadline isn’t until April 30th.

Marion County’s enrollment ended January 31.

Orange County’s deadline is Monday, March 15.

Osceola County’s deadline ended February 1.

Seminole County’s deadline is March 1.

Sumter County’s enrollment runs March 8 to April 5 for county residents, and April 26 to May 10 for out-of-county residents.

Volusia County’s enrollment opens March 1

See below for a list of all magnet schools in Florida, which you can access here as well.