How To Be Optimistic About The Future

Amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak.

Joe Tankersley says it could be a lot brighter than people imagine, and he’s on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future.

Tankersley’s a futurist, and the author of Reimagining Our Tomorrows: Making Sure Your Future Doesn’t Suck. He joins 90.7’s Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what futurists do, and about finding a middle ground between dystopia and utopia in the vision for the future.