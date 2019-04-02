How To Be Optimistic About The Future
Amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak.
Joe Tankersley says it could be a lot brighter than people imagine, and he’s on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future.
Tankersley’s a futurist, and the author of Reimagining Our Tomorrows: Making Sure Your Future Doesn’t Suck. He joins 90.7’s Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what futurists do, and about finding a middle ground between dystopia and utopia in the vision for the future.
90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive
You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity