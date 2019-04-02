 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


How To Be Optimistic About The Future

Joe Tankersley. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Amid political turmoil, environmental challenges and eroding trust in democratic institutions… the future can look pretty bleak.

Joe Tankersley says it could be a lot brighter than people imagine, and he’s on a mission to persuade people to change the way they think about the future.

Tankersley’s a futurist, and the author of Reimagining Our Tomorrows: Making Sure Your Future Doesn’t SuckHe joins 90.7’s Matthew Peddie for a conversation about what futurists do, and about finding a middle ground between dystopia and utopia in the vision for the future.


Matthew Peddie

