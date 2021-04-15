 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


How The Pause In Johnson & Johnson Distribution Could Affect ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Dr. Ali Mokdad. Image; Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

About 7 million people in the US have received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but after six women developed blood clots Federal officials called for a pause in distribution. 

The CDC says it’s reviewing the cases, also noting blood clots are extremely rare. 

State and local officials say there should be enough supply of other vaccines despite the pause on Johnson and Johnson. 

Dr. Ali Mokdad, Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at IHME and Chief Strategy Officer for Population Health at the University of Washington joins Intersection to explain the issues with the vaccine- and what it means for the vaccination campaign overall. 

Mokdad says the pause in Johnson & Johnson distribution shouldn’t detract from the success of the program overall.

“This has been a great success story, in my opinion, the fact that we are vaccinating as fast as we can. And right now we’re averaging over 3 million a day that will help us to control this pandemic.”

Still, he says there are some challenges.

“If you look at Florida for example, about 30% of people 18 or older are saying they will not take them vaccine. So we have a large percentage of Americans and it varies by state, but a large percentage of Americans are saying we will not take the vaccine.”

Mokdad says addressing vaccine hesitancy is a key element in reaching herd immunity.

“Every American knows somebody who has received the vaccine, and nothing has happened to them. So that has helped us a lot early on. Right now with Johnson and Johnson, it is to be seen, what’s the impact of stopping Johnson and Johnson on vaccine hesitancy,” says Mokdad.

“We know, it will increase it. But how big of an impact we don’t know yet.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP