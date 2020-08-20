How The Pandemic Is Impacting Women In The Workforce

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The pandemic has put enormous strain on working families- and the economic impact of the pandemic recession on women has been especially severe.

Reporter Chabeli Carrazana covers women and the economy for The 19th– a non-partisan, non-profit news organization that focuses on women, politics and policy. The 19th launched this year.

In her article “America’s First Female Recession”, Carrazana notes that in just three months, women lost a decade of economic advancement.

Carrazana joins Intersection to explain how the recession is impacting women, and what the future may hold.