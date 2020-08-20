 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


How The Pandemic Is Impacting Women In The Workforce

by (WMFE)
Chabeli Carrazana covers women and the economy for The 19th. Image: zoom screenshot / WMFE

The pandemic has put enormous strain on working families- and the economic impact of the pandemic recession on women has been especially severe. 

Reporter Chabeli Carrazana covers women and the economy for The 19th– a non-partisan, non-profit news organization that focuses on women, politics and policy. The 19th launched this year. 

In her article “America’s First Female Recession”, Carrazana notes that in just three months, women lost a decade of economic advancement. 

Carrazana joins Intersection to explain how the recession is impacting women, and what the future may hold.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

