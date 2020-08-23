 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
How starving public health fueled a COVID fire in Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: National Cancer Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is both a microcosm and a cautionary tale for America.

As the nation starved the public health system intended to protect communities against disease, staffing and funding fell faster and further in the Sunshine State, leaving it especially unprepared for the worst health crisis in a century.

A joint investigation by KHN and The Associated Press finds that although Florida’s population grew by 2.4 million since 2010 to make it the nation’s third-most populous state, the state slashed its local health departments’ staffing ― from 12,422 full-time equivalent workers to 9,125 in 2019.


