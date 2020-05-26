How Florida Theme Parks Might Handle Reopening 

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Legoland and Universal Studios will once again welcome visitors starting next week, and Disney could announce plans to open its attractions in the near future.

Theme parks are looking ahead to welcoming visitors once again as Florida continues the process of reopening.

But how soon will it be until folks are ready to get out among the crowds?

Robert Niles is with themeparkinsider.com. He said coronavirus is not the only factor that could determine whether the theme parks will thrive once they’re open to the public.

“Gas prices might be down, travel might be cheap, theme parks might offer deals. But if you don’t have anything in the bank account, you’re still not gonna go. So we’ve got the broader question not just of the pandemic, but the recession as well, and how that’s gonna affect tourism and travel in central Florida,” Niles said.

Niles says parks will do all they can to ensure visitor safety, but there is only so much they can do with the coronavirus remaining a national threat.

“You can’t create a truly safe space in a theme park in the middle of a pandemic. You need a broader state, national, international approach that makes the world safe again for people to feel 100 percent safe at theme parks,” Niles said.

Niles says safety measures will be in place, including social distancing and other guidelines, even if it means limited crowds at first.

