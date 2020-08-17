 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


How do I know if my mail-in ballot ever got there?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Photo: Lake County Supervisor of Elections via Facebook

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Mail-in ballots were still pouring in by the thousands Monday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

And more voters are choosing to vote by mail. In Orange County, for instance, it accounts for 73 percent of ballots cast before election day. In Sumter County, it’s 65 percent.

In Florida, your typical mail-in ballot won’t count if the postal service can’t deliver it by 7 p.m. on election day.

So how can you know if your ballot made it? And what can you do if it hasn’t?

First, each county lets you check online to see if your ballot was received. Here are the pages:

Let’s say your ballot has NOT been received? Can you still vote in person?

Yes.

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays says poll workers will see that you were sent a ballot that hasn’t come back yet.

“They will void the mail ballot,” he said. “And you can then get your regular ballot, go ahead and vote it, and put into the tabulation machine right there at the precinct.”

The county’s electronic poll book makes sure you can’t vote more than once.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP