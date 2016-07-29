You know, most of the time on this podcast we’re looking forward. We’re looking to the future — at all the neat stuff that’s going to get us to Mars.

While this podcast asks the question “are we there yet?”, Jason Davis thinks it’s an equally important question to ask “how did we get here?”

Davis is the Digital Editor at the Planetary society. In his reporting series “Horizon Goal”, Jason is looking at the events, starting in 2003, that led NASA to this point in our journey to Mars.