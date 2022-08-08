How are teachers feeling ahead of the new year? Listen to the first story in our series.

The first day of school for some Central Florida students is Wednesday. This week, we’re preparing by talking to teachers from around the area about how they’re feeling heading into the new school year.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur started out in Brevard County, meeting up with Meredith Reninger, a teacher at Edgewood Junior/Senior High in her middle school science classroom.

Interview highlights

On teachers leaving the profession

“One of the things that is happening, particularly with the science teachers is we have a lot of openings everywhere. I know that up at the Space Center, they’re and we have lost not necessarily to COVID, not fear of COVID because they can make a lot more money in the space industry.”

On school shootings

“I will say this: Brevard County and I think a lot of the school systems in Florida, we were very proactive on it. Some of the things that happened at the other schools would not happen here. I mean, if you notice, I’ve got my keys on me, the door’s locked, it’s going to lock behind me. Sometimes that can be annoying, but it’s safe.”

On new laws like “Stop Woke” and “Don’t Say Gay”

“I just try to teach my students like people and with respect. If I teach with respect, and I then I’m following my policy. You know, I am concerned there’s the one where we’re supposed to go through all of our books and like today, I guess I’m gonna go through my books.”