 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


How a civics teacher talks to his 7th grade class about the attack on the US Capitol

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Seventh-grade civics teacher Matt Kiernan. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE


How do you teach the events of January 6th to a 7th grade class? Civics teacher Matt Kiernan says it’s an opportunity to show how government works, and how the different branches function in extreme circumstances. 

Kiernan, who teaches in West Palm Beach, says he was in the middle of class on January 6th 2021 when he received a text alert that there was a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I just stopped and just turned on the news. Like, how am I going to teach literally about how a bill becomes a law when there’s a genuine riot happening in the capitol,” says Kiernan.

“Those students that I was with that day got a very kind of naked, honest human reaction out of me before I had time to even begin to process. The next day was a little bit more thoughtful and conscientious.”

Kiernan says when teaching current events, it’s important to start with primary sources.

I think when you when you start and you ground the conversation and something that’s irrefutable, you, you know, give yourself a better shot not to step on any those sort of landmines that come with controversial or contentious stuff,” he says.

“So I think if you start off with primary sources, before you get into the whole, you know, what people think and feel and why of it, you kind of sidestep some of that, or at least that’s been my experience.”

Kiernan says democracy only exists if you believe in it.

“And part of that belief is an active belief. That’s probably why we teach civics  to 12 year-olds. That’s why we want them to know what the amendments are and how the three branches of government work and when they have to register to vote, because it’s a collective project. And that means that we’re all constantly doing our part to, you know, make this democracy work.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP