Deadline to register to vote for Florida Presidential Preference Primary: Tuesday Feb. 20

Floridians who would like to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary have a deadline on Tuesday, Feb. 20, to register or switch party affiliation.

People who miss the deadline for registration or party change won’t be able to pick their party’s general election nominee. By law, the deadline to register to voter or change party affiliations is 29 days before an election.

Florida has closed primary elections, which means only voters registered with their party can pick that party’s nominee. Only the Republican party is holding a Presidential Preference Primary this year.

The Presidential Preference Primary will be held March 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some counties are holding early voting until March 16. The vote-by-mail ballot deadline is Thursday, March 7.

New Florida elections laws now require voters to register for vote-by-mail every two years rather than every four years, meaning vote-by-mail registrations expire every election cycle. Standing requests to vote-by-mail were expunged in December under SB 90.

More information about the new vote-by-mail laws and how to register can be found here.

Floridians can register or make changes online at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home, in person by contacting their local Supervisor of Elections, or by mail if postmarked by Feb. 20.

All votes must be in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 19. Vote-by-mail ballots that did not go out on time can be dropped off and submitted at a designated elections office.

Other important election deadlines can be found here.

For more information, the Florida Division of Elections has a Frequently Asked Questions page, or Florida residents can call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739, Option 2 for Spanish.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.