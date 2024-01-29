Shelters across Central Florida to open cold weather services tonight

The weather tonight is expected to drop below 50 degrees in some areas of Central Florida, according to local forecasts.

Although cold night shelters are set to open when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, several locations will provide services tonight for anyone in need of a warm bed and a hot meal.

In Orange County, The Salvation Army’s men’s shelter, on 624 Lexington Ave. in Orlando, is open to the public at 4 p.m. and will close tomorrow at 8 a.m.

In Seminole County, the Rescue Outreach Mission, on 1701 West 13th St. in Sanford, is opening their co-ed location after 4 p.m. tonight.

In Flagler County, The Sheltering Tree is opening its doors at the Rock Transformation Center, formerly known as Church on the Rock, on 2200 North State St. in Bunnell, at 5:30 p.m.And in Brevard County, Lifepointe Ministries, a church on 220 S Hopkins Ave. in Titusville, is also opening its doors at 5:30 p.m.

The shelters will be offering dinner and breakfast before seeing their guests out in the morning.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.