© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shelters across Central Florida to open cold weather services tonight

WMFE | By Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Pixabay
/
WMFE
Cold night shelters will open tonight, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 to anyone in need of a warm bed or a hot meal during temperatures that will drop to the mid and low 40-degrees range.

The weather tonight is expected to drop below 50 degrees in some areas of Central Florida, according to local forecasts.

Although cold night shelters are set to open when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, several locations will provide services tonight for anyone in need of a warm bed and a hot meal.

In Orange County, The Salvation Army’s men’s shelter, on 624 Lexington Ave. in Orlando, is open to the public at 4 p.m. and will close tomorrow at 8 a.m.

In Seminole County, the Rescue Outreach Mission, on 1701 West 13th St. in Sanford, is opening their co-ed location after 4 p.m. tonight.

In Flagler County, The Sheltering Tree is opening its doors at the Rock Transformation Center, formerly known as Church on the Rock, on 2200 North State St. in Bunnell, at 5:30 p.m.And in Brevard County, Lifepointe Ministries, a church on 220 S Hopkins Ave. in Titusville, is also opening its doors at 5:30 p.m.

The shelters will be offering dinner and breakfast before seeing their guests out in the morning.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness Central Florida News
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Lillian (Lilly) Hernández Caraballo is a bilingual, multimedia journalist covering housing and homelessness for WMFE, as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details