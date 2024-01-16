Cold weather shelters open in Central Florida

Volusia and Flagler counties are opening up cold weather shelters as a cold front moves into Central Florida.

In Flagler County people can find shelter on Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17 at the Rock Transformation Center.

Anyone who is experiencing homelessness or doesn’t have adequate heat at home, can use the shelter.

The shelter opens at 5 pm and closes at 8 am the following morning.

In Volusia County people can find shelter in two locations on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. On the east side of the county, Halifax Urban Ministries will provide cold weather shelters. Call 386-734-8120 ext. 601 for more information.

And on the west side of the county, people can find shelter at The Bridge. That shelter will open between 6 and 8 pm.

Here are the addresses for those shelters:

Flagler County:



The Rock Transformation Center: 2200 N. State St., Bunnell, 32110

Volusia County:

