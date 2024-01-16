© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold weather shelters open in Central Florida

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 16, 2024 at 2:26 PM EST
Temperatures are expected to drop on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Pexels
Temperatures are expected to drop on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Volusia and Flagler counties are opening up cold weather shelters as a cold front moves into Central Florida.

In Flagler County people can find shelter on Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17 at the Rock Transformation Center.

Anyone who is experiencing homelessness or doesn’t have adequate heat at home, can use the shelter.

The shelter opens at 5 pm and closes at 8 am the following morning.

In Volusia County people can find shelter in two locations on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. On the east side of the county, Halifax Urban Ministries will provide cold weather shelters. Call 386-734-8120 ext. 601 for more information.

And on the west side of the county, people can find shelter at The Bridge. That shelter will open between 6 and 8 pm.

Here are the addresses for those shelters:

Flagler County:

  • The Rock Transformation Center: 2200 N. State St., Bunnell, 32110

Volusia County:

  • The Bridge: 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand, 32720
Tags
Housing & Homelessness Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details