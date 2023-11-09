New housing for homeless veterans opens soon in Volusia County

New, improved transitional housing is coming for homeless veterans in Volusia County.

It's through Halifax Urban Ministries -- a faith-based charity that provides food, meals and shelter for veterans, young adults and families in need. HUM will hold an official grand opening at 2 p.m. Friday, the day before Veterans Day.

“From our perspective, you know, who better to serve than those that’ve served us,” HUM Executive Director Buck James said in telephone interview on Wednesday. “So that's why we're all in on serving the veterans. You know, we also have a big commitment to serving families with children and young adults, as well, that have aged out of the foster care system.”

The new Barracks of Hope has 20 private rooms, along with offices and community space, on 2.35 acres at 962 Derbyshire Road, the site of the old Christ United Methodist Church. That's just barely outside the Daytona Beach city limits.

HUM Executive Director Buck James said it’s been renovated through a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, matched by Volusia County, plus fundraising, which is ongoing. The VA also provides a per diem for 20 beds.

The nonprofit started providing transitional housing for veterans in 2018. James said the men and women in their current veterans housing will be moving into the new, improved facilities, hopefully, by the end of the month.

The Barracks of Hope houses about 72 homeless veterans in a year, helping them connect to resources, find a permanent home, and get assistance or start a job.

“It all depends on the individual situation,” James said. “The main thing that we do that’s same for everybody is provide a safe place to live, and we provide three meals a day. And that's the main thing that we provide for them as well as all those supportive services.”

James said the housing is also for veterans in other counties in the VA’s Orlando region.