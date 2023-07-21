Housing & Homelessness

-
How property taxes this year could impact your mortgage and what you can do about it.
-
Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwest and central Florida in 2022, and thousands are still rebuilding their homes and their lives. One organization is trying to help, but more storms are on their way.
-
Inclement weather threatens the safety of all Floridians, but for the unhoused it can be deadly
-
Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky signed an order Friday that took issue with parts of a Citizens rate proposal that included increasing rates by 12 percent for homeowners with the most-common type of policies.
-
The young adult emergency shelter and resource center is on sale for $1.9 million, but the county needs it.
-
The BIPOC Homes Initiative aims to have 5,000 new homes owned by people in color within five years.
-
The city has no overnight shelters for people in need, but community leaders are trying to change that.
-
As the region's population grows, housing needs to catch up. Adapting old buildings into new homes could help.
-
Some people lack the means to cool down this summer. One center is trying to help.
-
WMFE's Lillian Hernandez Caraballo talks covering housing and homelessness.
-
Even though Florida's Live Local Act was just enacted July 1, a company is slated to build a new housing project.
-
A housing market crisis has exacerbated homelessness in Central Florida. One organization aims to help with support and supply distribution in the west Orlando area.