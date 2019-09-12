 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
House Votes To Ban Offshore Drilling, But Inaction Expected From Senate

Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

Oil drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts would be banned permanently under legislation approved this week by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Another measure would extend a moratorium off Florida’s west coast, but the Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to take action.

The measures come as the Trump administration says it is reevaluating a controversial plan to sharply expand offshore drilling, possibly off Florida’s coast.

In Florida, top leaders had opposed the plan. They had called on the administration to honor a previous commitment that the state be left “off the table” on offshore drilling.

On this week’s action, both Democratic and Republican lawmakers representing coastal states say the measures would protect sensitive environments.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, say the bills undercut domestic energy security and limit thousands of job opportunities.

 


