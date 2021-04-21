 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Florida House approves bill limiting increases in impact fees on new construction

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

An overflow crowd attended a public hearing on impact fees in Sumter County. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A bill that passed the Florida House Wednesday would roll back recent increases in local fees imposed on new construction.

It could be a big win for The Villages developer after Sumter County raised its road impact fees by 75% last month.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Nick DiCeglie of Pinellas County and co-sponsored by Villages-area Rep. Brett Hage.

Hage, by the way, reported last year that he received more than 141-thousand dollars in income from the Holding Company of The Villages.

The bill limits impact fee increases to 12 1/2 percent in one year and 50% over four years and makes that rule retroactive to the beginning of this year.

DiCeglie says they’ve added “a relief valve” in case local governments really do need to go higher.

“And that relief valve requires a study within the last 12 months. It requires two public workshops. It requires a two-thirds vote,” he said.

In Sumter County, that last bar was not met.

A similar impact fee bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP