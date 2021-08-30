 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits

by The Associated Press (AP)

A growing number of school board members across the U.S. are resigning or questioning their willingness to serve as meetings have devolved into shouting contests over contentious issues including masks in schools.

Board members are largely unpaid volunteers, often former educators and parents who step forward to shape school policy and choose a superintendent.

School districts in Nevada, Wisconsin and elsewhere have seen multiple departures in recent weeks, some saying they fear for their safety.

Board members say the charged political climate that has seeped from the national stage into their meetings has made a difficult job even more challenging.


