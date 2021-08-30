 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Hospitals Rely on Portable Morgue Units to Relieve Local Crematoriums As Central Florida COVID Deaths Surge

by (WMFE)

Photo: Julia Kadel


The Central Florida Disaster Medical Coalition has provided Orange County hospitals with more than a dozen portable morgue units. 


The 14 portable morgue units were meant to relieve local crematoriums and funeral homes that are full of COVID-19 victims.

Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Danny Banks says the units were sent to both AdventHealth and Orlando Health last week. 

“There were fourteen different portable morgue units brought in to support both AdventHealth and the Orlando Health care organizations. Our Medical Examiner’s Office did also last week offer some of our own opportunities to assist both of those healthcare organizations.”

Banks says the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to offer morgue space to these hospitals this week.

“We were able to provide some space for both AdventHealth and Orlando Health for temporary storage of some of the deceased. So again we’ll continue working with them through this week to provide some of those resources as they need them.”

Some 15,788 Floridians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the latest Department of Health and Human Services data.

More than 3,500 are in the ICU with the virus.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP