Hospitalizations Pass 3,000; Eradicating Coronavirus Won’t Be Easy; UCF Welcomes New President Amid Pandemic: Your Coronavirus Update For 4/15

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.





Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Florida hospitalizations pass 3,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

More than 3,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in Florida since the pandemic began. The state has now had 21,628 cases and 571 deaths.

Orange County has the most coronavirus cases in Central Florida, with 1,038 cases and 165 hospitalizations. The death toll which had remained at 13 for several days climbed to 18 on Tuesday.

Osceola County has 349 cases, five deaths and 107 hospitalizations.

Hover over the map for case numbers in other counties.

Eradicating coronavirus won’t be simple: Dean of USF College of Public Health

Mary Shedden, WUSF

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees is recommending that people practice safe social distancing until a vaccine for COVID-19 is in place. That could take a year.

Donna Petersen, Dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health, says he’s making an important point – eradicating coronavirus won’t be simple.

While she says she can’t predict how long social distancing will be needed in Florida, Petersen believes there are several factors that need to be met first.

“But until we have testing available, ideally a vaccine and um a low rate of transmission, maintaining that social distancing is going to be absolutely critical to make sure we don’t have a resurgence of the virus.”

Petersen spoke yesterday on The State We’re In, a weekly Facebook Live show from WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando.

She answered audience questions about coronavirus and its effects on the community.

To see the whole show, visit the State We’re In Facebook page.

UCF’s new president starts mid pandemic

Rachel Smith, WMFE

The University of Central Florida’s new President Alexander Cartwright officially started on Monday.

Cartwright said he is witnessing how strong UCF is while going through this pandemic, but he is excited to make it even stronger.

While Cartwright said he’s confident he can improve the university, he does not know how this pandemic will affect UCF long-term.

DeSantis defends “essential” label for WWE

Tom Urban, WLRN

Governor Ron DeSantis defended declaring professional wrestling an essential service, along with other televised sporting events that can be held in empty stadiums, as people shelter at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at the state capitol Tuesday, the governor said people are starved for new entertainment, a day after it was reported he gave the green light to World Wrestling Entertainment, as an essential business, to tape events in Orlando.

DeSantis’ hopes NASCAR can potentially televise a race without fans, and he supports a proposed one-on-one golf challenge between golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“People are chomping at the bit. I mean, if you think about it, we have never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had so little new content, particularly in the sporting realm.”

DeSantis feels such broadcast events could be good psychologically for Floridians.

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed WWE was deemed an “essential business” by DeSantis’ office, which allows the wrestling company to continue taping events before an empty arena in Orlando.

Click here for more of WMFE’s coronavirus coverage.