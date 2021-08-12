 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Hospital Staff Under “Immense Pressure” As They Battle COVID-19 Surge

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Florida Safety Net Hospital Alliance CEO Justin Senior. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE / Zoom


On Wednesday Hospitalizations for COVID-19 passed 15,000. The Florida Hospital Association says that’s nearly 150% of last year’s peak of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 

Hotspots in Jacksonville, Central and South Florida are crowding hospitals and putting pressure on front-line medical staff. 

Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida joins Intersection to explain how hospitals are responding to the surge.  

“The number of patients has been climbing dramatically over the course of the last five weeks,” says Senior. 

“I think that hospitals are hopeful that this particular surge is starting to peak and hopefully can start going down in the next week or two. But again, if it does continue to go up, it is going to really stress the hospital capacity in the state.” 

Senior says the wave of new cases “puts an immense amount of pressure on staff.”

“This new variant and the contagiousness of it, I think has caught a lot of people by surprise,” adds Senior. 

“In terms of hospitalization, it has overwhelmingly affected the unvaccinated.” 

“So yeah, I think it’s disappointing that this didn’t work out, you know, the way that everyone was hoping that we’d reach a certain vaccination threshold, and …COVID would sort of quietly go into the background.” 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP