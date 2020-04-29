Hospital Leaders on Orange County Task Force Give Businesses Recommendations Before DeSantis Decides Whether to Re-Open State

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Central Florida hospital leaders have given recommendations for how businesses could get back to work.

The Orange County task force met yesterday, and Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement today about phase I plans for lifting a statewide stay-at-home order.

AdventHealth’s Senior Vice President of Ambulatory Services Dr. Scott Brady says employers should be prepared to universally mask and temperature check employees.

Brady says they should also allow workers with high temperatures or with other symptoms to stay home.

He says the same guidelines apply to houses of worship like churches.

“If churches can universal mask, keep people six feet apart, have hand sanitizers everywhere, and take people’s temperature, there’s no reason churches can’t open.”

Brady says if outbreaks happen, they should be identified by zip code, allowing businesses in the area to temporarily close.

Orlando Health’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. George Ralls says there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, but there are certain safeguards all employers can put in place.

“It’s not overly complicated. These are simple things related to the social distancing, the hand hygiene, the encouraging of masking. I think it may be difficult to use a mandatory masking approach, but encouraging masking where people are comfortable doing that.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to discuss lifting a statewide stay-at-home order.

DeSantis is expected to make an announcement about Florida’s Phase I plans for reopening businesses today.

