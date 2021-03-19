Hospital job makes Marlins prospect grateful for baseball

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Will Stewart says he has an new appreciation for baseball.

Stewart landed a $10-an-hour offseason hospital job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and saw people in their 20s die.

He says he’s more determined than ever to succeed after working in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, for a cardiologist.

Stewart was acquired two years ago in the trade that sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies. Now 23, he has yet to advance beyond Single-A, and the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season for him.