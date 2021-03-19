 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Hospital job makes Marlins prospect grateful for baseball

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Will Stewart

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins pitching prospect Will Stewart says he has an new appreciation for baseball.

Stewart landed a $10-an-hour offseason hospital job in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and saw people in their 20s die.

He says he’s more determined than ever to succeed after working in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, for a cardiologist.

Stewart was acquired two years ago in the trade that sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies. Now 23, he has yet to advance beyond Single-A, and the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season for him.


