Central Florida News


Horse Tests Positive for Rabies in Volusia County Prompting 60-Day Alert For Residents, Pets

by (WMFE)

Photo: Silje Midtgard


A horse in Volusia County has tested positive for rabies prompting the Florida Department of Health in the county to issue a rabies alert for the area.

The alert includes New Smyrna Beach and parts of unincorporated Volusia County spanning out from the Glen Haven Estates area. 

In a statement, the department says all domesticated animals should be vaccinated against rabies and contact with wild animals should be avoided at all costs. 

Wild raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes carry the greatest risk of transmission. 

Anyone who has been scratched or bitten by an animal that shows signs of rabies should seek immediate medical attention. 

The virus is fatal in humans unless it is treated with a rabies vaccine. 

Animal services can be reached for immediate veterinary care for pets at 386-248-1777. Their humans should contact the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County at 386-274-0634.

According to the CDC, animals with rabies might exhibit the following behaviors:

  • general sickness
  • problems swallowing
  • lots of drool or saliva
  • an animal that bites at everything
  • an animal that appears tamer than you would expect
  • an animal that’s having trouble moving or may even be paralyzed
  • a bat that is on the ground

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

