Hope Partnership says act by 2 p.m. today to help Kissimmee flood evacuees

Hope Partnership in Osceola County is asking residents who can safely move around to act quickly and provide help for flood evacuees in Kissimmee.

Hope Partnership CEO Reverend Mary Lee Downey says her group, which normally assists homeless people, has assessed the needs of 200 evacuees in Osceola County shelters.

“Currently we are collecting donations from right now to about 2 o’clock today because we would like to deliver that to those families by about 4 o’clock today, if not sooner,” she said.

You can find the list — which includes the sizes for shoes, clothes and diapers — on the Facebook pages for The Hope Partnership and Osceola County. The instructions include a drop-off location in Kissimmee.

Downey says many of the evacuees were shocked that their homes and apartments and cars flooded. And some have no idea where they can go next.